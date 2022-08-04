Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43-2.63 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 2,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -198.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $371,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

