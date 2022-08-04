BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 601,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.89.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

