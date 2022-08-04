BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 149,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

