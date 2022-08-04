BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

