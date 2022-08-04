Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is RiverPark Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,485 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 4.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. 79,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

