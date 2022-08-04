Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

