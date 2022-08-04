Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $115.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

BX opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

