Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield University grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield University now owns 195,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $97.38. 60,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

