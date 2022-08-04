BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

BLink (BLINK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $417,393.86 and $178.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

