Blocknet (BLOCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $125.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,913,860 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

