BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $53.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

