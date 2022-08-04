Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.