Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Booking stock traded down $26.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,940.02. 40,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,944.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Booking by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,586.76.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

