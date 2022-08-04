Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,599.52.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,944.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $14,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

