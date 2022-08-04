Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,587.45.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,944.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,151.06. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

