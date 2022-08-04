BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

