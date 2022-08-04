Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00221306 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00519245 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

