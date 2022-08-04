Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

