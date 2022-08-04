Bottos Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $305,300.26 and approximately $43,672.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00128537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032319 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

