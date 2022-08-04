BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.58.

BP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.62. 759,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -36.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 78.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

