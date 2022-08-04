BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. BP had a positive return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 781,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,208. BP has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BP by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

