BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

BP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.66%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

