BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3604 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
BP has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
BP Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Further Reading
