bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $7.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

BPOSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.58) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.30 ($7.53) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

bpost NV/SA Dividend Announcement

About bpost NV/SA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

