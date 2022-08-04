BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 465,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,881. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 506.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Mazzei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.