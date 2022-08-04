Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.51. 20,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1,383.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

