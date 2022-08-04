Brixmor Property Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 683,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Barclays reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

