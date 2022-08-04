Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 140,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,728. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $989.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRMK. TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

