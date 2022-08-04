Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $15.25

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,383 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 101.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

