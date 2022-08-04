Brokers Offer Predictions for Marriott International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 128.87%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,593,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

