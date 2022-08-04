Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $23,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

