Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.
BRKR traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,999. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
