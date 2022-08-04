Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,999. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

