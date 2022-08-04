Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

NYSE BC opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $694,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

