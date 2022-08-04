Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.
Brunswick Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE BC opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $694,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
