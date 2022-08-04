BSClaunch Trading Up 1% This Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $18,287.23 and approximately $1,940.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

