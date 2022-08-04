Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives C$19.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,971.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,470,032.16. Also, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. Insiders purchased 7,600 shares of company stock worth $157,984 in the last 90 days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$614.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.73 and a 12 month high of C$22.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.