BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.29). Approximately 271,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 960,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839 ($10.28).
BTG Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 840 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
About BTG
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
