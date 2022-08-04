C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Jordan T. Kass Sells 1,583 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $115.99.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.