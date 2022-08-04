Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Caesarstone has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 215,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Caesarstone has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $347.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 354,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Caesarstone

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.