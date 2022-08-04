California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $53.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. California Resources has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that California Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

