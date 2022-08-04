Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,262.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $5,262.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.16 or 0.07060994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00153510 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.