Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 26,702,382 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $19,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camber Energy by 124.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 437,261 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.