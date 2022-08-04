Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 120,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,913. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $517.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

