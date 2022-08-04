Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.33 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

