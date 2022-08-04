Camden Capital LLC Buys 156 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in MSCI by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,914,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $496.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.30.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.