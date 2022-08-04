Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

