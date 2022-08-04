Camden Capital LLC Has $276,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

