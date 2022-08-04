Camden Capital LLC Has $287,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

