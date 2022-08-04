Camden Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

