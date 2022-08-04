Camden Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $162.94 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

