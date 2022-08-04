Camden Capital LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.04 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

