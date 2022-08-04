Camden Capital LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 454,899 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,073,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,635,000. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,008,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,990,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.